Florida Bar won't dismiss complaint over Rep. Gaetz tweet

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Bar disciplinary investigation will continue into a tweet sent by Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz about President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Bar officials said in a statement Wednesday the matter is being examined by a grievance committee. Gaetz represents the Panhandle and is an attorney and Florida Bar member.

The potentially intimidating tweet came in February on the eve of Cohen's testimony criticizing Trump before a House committee. Cohen is imprisoned after pleading guilty to several crimes.

Gaetz tweeted: "Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot..."

Gaetz said in an email he's confident in the investigation's outcome.