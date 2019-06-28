Flagstaff man wrongfully arrested in drug sting

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff man says his rights were violated when police wrongfully arrested him on suspicion of selling LSD.

Tremayne Nez spent more than a day in jail after his arrest earlier this month as part of a multi-agency drug operation.

Police say his arrest was a case of mistaken identity and have apologized to Nez.

A Coconino County Superior Court judge signed an order Friday dismissing a single felony count against Nez without prejudice, meaning it can be filed again.

But Nez says the damage has been done. His mug shot was circulated online and he says he was placed on administrative leave from his job.

Nez was joined by attorneys at a news conference Friday saying they are considering a lawsuit. Nez says mistakes by police should have consequences.