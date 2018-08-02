Fitness club attack: Man's lawyer says it's not a felony

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The lawyer for a man charged with attacking a woman outside of a New Hampshire fitness club admits it happened, but says there's not enough evidence to prove it's a felony.

Jordan Lamonde, of Portsmouth, is on trial on a second-degree assault charge. He pleaded not guilty. Both sides agree the motive was revenge; the woman's then-boyfriend stole a safe containing $30,000 from Lamonde on New Year's Day 2016.

Police say the 23-year-old Lamonde parked outside a Planet Fitness in Rochester for nearly eight hours last year before attacking the 18-year-old woman as she got off work there. It was caught on surveillance video.

Seacoastonline.com reports Lamonde's lawyer said Wednesday the charge "is out of proportion with the facts." A prosecutor said the case it's about the "blatant disregard" for her life.