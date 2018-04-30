Fire danger remains high in much of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin natural resources officials say the danger of a wildfire igniting is high to extreme in much of the state due to warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

The Department of Natural Resources responded to 43 wildfires Sunday, including two larger fires in steep terrain in central Wisconsin's Clark County. The agency contracted tanker planes to dose the fires that burned a total of about 125 acres in two locations. No injuries were reported and no structures were lost.

The DNR issued a 'red flag' warning Monday for seven counties where burning with agency-issued permits is prohibited and the public is asked to be especially careful with campfires, outdoor grills, smoking and other activities that could spark a wildfire. Those counties include Jackson, Trempealeau, Juneau, Monroe, Clark, La Crosse and Adams.