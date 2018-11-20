Fire chief: Arson suspected in fire where mom and child died

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say they suspect arson as they cause of a fire at a house in suburban Cleveland where a woman and her 8-year-old daughter died.

Mayfield Heights fire officials say the blaze broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Bruce Elliott said a K-9 detected possible accelerants at the home and they will be tested.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victims as 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski and 8-year-old Olivia Schneider. Officials say Pletnewski was found dead in the home and her daughter was pronounced dead later at a hospital

Elliott has said that the fire started in the living room.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Division of State Fire Marshal are helping in the investigation.