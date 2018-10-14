Police probe brawl of rightist, leftist Oregon protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities have launched assault investigations after a Portland street brawl erupted between demonstrators with a right-wing group and left-wing counter-protesters.

Media reports Sunday said there were no immediate arrests following the clash Sunday but police say they are investigating and seeking help from witnesses.

KGW-TV reports four people received medical attention.

Police say officers saw people at the demonstration with hard-knuckled gloves, guns, knives and batons.

The right-wing Patriot Prayer group was holding a "Flash March for Law and Order" when the counter-demonstrators, some of whom identified themselves as members of the militant group Antifa, confronted them and scuffles broke out.

No weapons were seized but the Portland Tribune reports police in riot gear broke up fights.