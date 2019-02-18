Fight at park leaves 2 stabbed, man facing assault charges

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fight at a park ended with two people injured and a man facing aggravated assault charges.

Middletown police say 27-year-old township resident Brennan Bland also faces charges of making terroristic threats and two weapons counts stemming from the brawl at McMahon Park.

Police responded to the park around 4:30 p.m. Friday and found one of the victims, who gave them a description of the attacker and his vehicle. The second victim and Bland were both found minutes later.

One victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while the other suffered a torso wound and was treated at a hospital. Authorities have not released the victims' names or said what spurred the confrontation.

It wasn't known Monday if Bland has retained an attorney.