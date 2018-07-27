Feds: Ex-central Indiana fire chief had sex with girl, 17

INGALLS, Ind. (AP) — A former central Indiana fire chief is facing a federal charge alleging he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl under his supervision.

Twenty-nine-year-old Brian Cushman of Ingalls was released from custody on GPS monitoring Friday after being charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

He was fired by the town 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis last month after police reported he had provided alcohol to the 17-year-old and another girl who was 14. A subsequent investigation by the FBI and Indiana State Police turned up sexually explicit photos of Cushman and the 17-year-old on his cellphone dating back to January.

Cushman could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

A message seeking comment was left for Cushman's attorney.