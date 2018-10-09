Federal prison guard faces bribery indictment in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal prison guard in Mississippi has been indicted on one charge of taking a bribe from an inmate.

Court records that were unsealed Tuesday show Anthony Robinson of Yazoo City is accused of accepting an unspecified amount of money in exchange for bringing tobacco into the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Complex. Tobacco is considered contraband in prison.

The indictment says this happened in March 2016.

A news release from the U.S. attorney's office says the 39-year-old Robinson was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday before a federal magistrate in Jackson. It was not immediately clear whether he is represented by an attorney.

Conviction would carry up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.