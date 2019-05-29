Federal and Vermont prosecutors fighting child porn users

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — State and federal prosecutors say they are cracking down on child pornography in Vermont.

Officials announced Wednesday that charges have been filed against eight individuals for the possession and promotion of child pornography.

Four of the cases will be tried in federal court while the other four will be tried in state court.

The cases were announced Wednesday at a Burlington news conference by Vermont's United States Attorney Christina Nolan and Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan.

The cases were developed after investigators had received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that are generated when internet service providers detect suspected child exploitation material on their networks.

Donovan says the cases should be considered sexual violence against children rather than pornography.