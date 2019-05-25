Father shoots 13-year-old son mistaken for intruder

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Pahrump boy was shot and wounded by his father who mistakenly thought the boy was an intruder.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said the boy doesn't live with his father and that the father hadn't seen a text telling him that the son would be arriving at the father's home Thursday night.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the father said he heard a noise in the living room, left his bedroom and fired when he saw a figure moving toward the bedroom.

The son's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.