Father says he found son dead in dryer, police investigating

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they're still investigating the death of a 3-year-old whose father says he found the child's body in a clothes dryer.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said Wednesday that the boy's Aug. 7 death remains under investigation.

Donna Price, a district administrator for the local medical examiner's office, says its investigation into the cause and manner of the child's death also is pending.

The boy's father, Chet Lloyd, told The Virginian Pilot on Friday that he woke up to find his son, Brantley Lloyd, in a clothes dryer. He said the boy had climbed out of his crib.

The boy's mother, Amanda Ray, told the newspaper that the circumstances of her child's death don't make sense to her.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com