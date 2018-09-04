Father of slain pregnant woman says her partner was violent

This undated photo released by the Phoenix Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 shows missing child Victor Nunez-Coronado, 8 years old, 4' tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. An Amber Alert has been issued for Victor and his brother, Jonathan, and their father, Dimas Coronado, missing since the boys' mother and a male housemate were found fatally shot in the Phoenix home where police said the victims and boys lived. (Phoenix Police Department via AP) less This undated photo released by the Phoenix Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 shows missing child Victor Nunez-Coronado, 8 years old, 4' tall, 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. An Amber Alert ... more Photo: AP

This undated photo released by the Phoenix Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 shows missing child Jonathan Nunez-Coronado, 5, 3'06" tall, 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. An Amber Alert has been issued for Jonathan and his brother, Victor, and their father, Dimas Coronado, missing since the boys' mother and a male housemate were found fatally shot in the Phoenix home where police said the victims and boys lived. (Phoenix Police Department via AP) less This undated photo released by the Phoenix Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 shows missing child Jonathan Nunez-Coronado, 5, 3'06" tall, 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. An Amber Alert has ... more Photo: AP

PHOENIX (AP) — The father of a pregnant woman who was killed in Phoenix and whose two young sons are missing said her partner had a history of domestic violence involving her.

Television stations KTVK-KPHO reported Sunday night that Joaquin Nunez-Calderon said during a telephone interview from Mexico that 47-year-old Dimas Coronado slapped and hit Oralia Nunez.

U.S. and Mexican authorities are seeking Coronado on a three-count homicide warrant in the shooting deaths Saturday of Nunez, her fetus and a housemate.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the two young sons of Nunez and Coronado.

Police have said Nunez was at least seven months pregnant and the couple had a history of domestic issues. They were married but had been estranged for two months.

"Violent. He's always been violent. Never did I like him as my daughter's partner because from the very beginning I knew he treated her bad," Nunez-Calderon said.

He said he hopes the two boys are returned safely and then he would like justice.

He said his daughter never talked about what sparked the violence.

"There were times he hit her and slapped her," Nunez-Calderon said.

Police said Coronado should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be driving an aqua-colored Ford pickup with a white camper shell and a Mexico license plate.