Father finds son shot to death outside their home

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man says he found his 17-year-old son shot to death in front of their Long Island home.

Police say they were called to the scene of the shooting in Brookhaven around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Jose Sanchez told police he had been calling his son Emilio Sanchez Maldonado for several hours with no response, so he left work to find him.

Jose Sanchez says he found his son dead next to his bicycle in front of their home. Another woman who lives on a separate floor says she thought the sounds of the shooting were fireworks.

The boy's death is under investigation.