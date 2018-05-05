Fatal shooting raises questions about mental health training

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The four deputies involved in the shooting death of a South Carolina man who called 911 for help during a mental health crisis aren't listed as officers who have participated in what's considered the most thorough training for such situations.

The Greenville News reports that records it obtained show the four deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office employees aren't among those who completed the weeklong training spearheaded by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Deputies shot and killed 35-year-old Jermaine Massey on March 19th after Massey called 911 for help with a mental health crisis.

Interim Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown released the names of the four deputies involved in the shooting of 35-year-old Jermaine Massey in "an effort to maintain transparency," the sheriff's office said in a statement. Those involved were Master Deputy Wes Kilgore and Deputies Chris Bell, Mark Dulude and Jake Lancaster. Lancaster was on scene but didn't fire a gun, the sheriff's office said.

During Crisis Intervention Team training, participants learn about the signs and symptoms of mental illnesses, who to recognize in crisis situations, safe de-escalation strategies and use of community resources. NAMI offers the 40-hour class to law enforcement officers for free.

Kilgore, Bell, Dulude and Lancaster had taken a two-hour mandatory mental health course through the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, according to records obtained by The News after the officers' names were made public.

Ken Dority, the executive director of Greenville's chapter of NAMI, said the NAMI training is the best training available to officers.

Deputies shot and killed Massey on March 19th after Massey called 911 for help with a mental health crisis. Massey had told a dispatcher he suffered from bipolar disorder and was "fixing to do something stupid."

The sheriff at the time, Will Lewis, said deputies found Massey in the backyard of his home, holding what appeared to be a butcher's knife. He also said it was a potential hostage situation because at least five people were inside the home.

Lewis said deputies spent seven to 10 minutes negotiating with Massey and using non-lethal tactics to apprehend him. Lewis, who is on suspension for issues not related to this case, said deputies shot and killed Massey after he charged at the deputies with the knife.

Family members and community activists have said the shooting was unjustified and was the result of authorities' inability to properly handle someone who was having a mental breakdown.

The four deputies involved were placed on administrative leave. They were cleared of wrongdoing and returned to duty following an internal investigation.

The State Law Enforcement Division is still investigating the shooting, spokesman Thom Berry said Friday.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com