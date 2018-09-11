Fatal shooting of man, daughter investigated as homicides

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Manitowoc police say the deaths of a father and daughter are being investigated as a double homicide.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller, were found fatally shot in a home on Sunday.

WLUK-TV reports police have not announced any arrests, but say they don't believe the public is in danger.

