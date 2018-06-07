Farmer guilty of deadly crash with fertilizer applicator

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri farmer who left the arms of a fertilizer applicator extended while he pulled it down a northwest Missouri highway has been convicted of causing a deadly crash.

Seventy-two-year-old Marlin Meyer, of Ravenwood, was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the April 2017 death of 60-year-old Virginia Burns, of Parnell.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper said at the time that the anhydrous applicator that Meyer was pulling with a tractor was blocking Missouri 46. Burns was killed when her sports utility vehicle and the applicator collided 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) south of Parnell. Meyer had been headed to a nearby field.

Sentencing for Meyer is set for July 11.