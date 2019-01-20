Family of slain Madison woman sues employer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The family of a Madison woman who was fatally shot by her co-worker is suing the grocery store where she worked for allegedly failing to protect her.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Caroline Nosal's family recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Metro Market and its owners.

Former co-worker Christopher O'Kroley pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for killing Nosal outside the store in 2016.

The lawsuit says the store's owners and managers knew that O'Kroley had harassed female co-workers and was accused of sexually assaulting one of them. The suit alleges that the owners failed to warn Nosal about O'Kroley.

Nosal's family is also accusing the store of failing to properly supervise or investigate O'Kroley after learning of his behavior.

The store declined to comment on the lawsuit.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj