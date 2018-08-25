Family of man shot by Casper police may seek compensation

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An attorney for the family of a man who was fatally shot by Casper police officers has filed notice that relatives may seek compensation for his death.

Authorities say two officers fired on Douglas Oneyear in February when he moved toward them with a sword and ignored their commands to stop. District Attorney Michael Blonigen later concluded that Oneyear provoked the confrontation with the intent of ending his life.

The Star-Tribune reports attorney Todd Hambrick represents Oneyear's family. He sent a notice this week that is required before filing a civil lawsuit that says the officers' training was flawed and the family deserves compensation.

Hambrick sent the notice to the city of Casper, the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.

Police Chief Keith McPheeters says the officers acted appropriately

