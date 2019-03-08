Family escapes serious injury when gunmen open fire on SUV

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two gunmen fired numerous shots at man who had just exited an SUV on a Philadelphia street, spurring the driver to flee the scene but soon crash.

The 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle and her 2-year-old son were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed crash-related injuries that are not considered life-threatening. But her 37-year-old husband apparently escaped unharmed.

It's not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say the gunfire started moments after the man left the vehicle, and he quickly jumped back in as his wife sped off.

The woman soon struck a parked car and the SUV overturned. Bystanders came to the family's aid, breaking windows to help free them.

Authorities say as many as 28 shots were fired from two handguns. But no one was wounded.