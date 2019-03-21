False report prompts river search in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman is accused of making false report that prompted a river rescue effort at a local park.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday night after she called 911 to report her wife had fallen into the river at Falls Park and she had jumped in after her. Fire crews began searching the river, but couldn't find anyone.

Police learned the woman that was supposedly missing was actually in Texas and they were able to speak with her over the phone. In addition to making a false report, the woman is accused of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.