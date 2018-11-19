FIU deputy police chief arrested after scuffle with officers

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University's deputy police chief is facing criminal charges after he was arrested for allegedly battering police officers at a South Florida restaurant and bar.

Police officers in Coral Gables, Florida say Benjamin Guerrero faces three charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and a count of disorderly conduct following his arrest last Friday.

The Miami Herald reports Guerrero was asked to close his tab and leave the Hillstone restaurant and bar but he refused.

When off-duty Coral Gables officers working security asked him to leave, he refused again.

Authorities say Guerrero elbowed one of the officers who tried to grab him to escort him and scuffled with other officers.

In a statement, the FIU police department said that it was taking "appropriate administrative actions regarding this incident."