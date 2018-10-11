FBI says man planned to bomb National Mall on Election Day

PHOTOS: Alleged terror plot

Paul Rosenfeld of Tappan, NY, has been charged wtih planning to detonate a bomb in Washington's National Mall on Election Day.

>>>See other potential terror plots foiled by the FBI ... less PHOTOS: Alleged terror plot

Paul Rosenfeld of Tappan, NY, has been charged wtih planning to detonate a bomb in Washington's National Mall on Election Day.

>>>See other potential terror plots foiled ... more Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

This Wednesday Jan. 14, 2015 photo made available by the Butler County Jail shows Christopher Lee Cornell. Cornell plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol in Washington and kill government officials inside it and spoke of his desire to support the Islamic State militant group, the FBI said on Wednesday. less This Wednesday Jan. 14, 2015 photo made available by the Butler County Jail shows Christopher Lee Cornell. Cornell plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol in Washington and kill government officials inside it and ... more Photo: Butler County Jail, AP

This undated photo provided by John Ritchie shows Christopher Lee Cornell. Cornell's Twitter posts sympathizing with Islamic terrorists led to an undercover FBI operation and Cornell's arrest on charges that he plotted to blow up the U.S. Capitol and kill government officials. less This undated photo provided by John Ritchie shows Christopher Lee Cornell. Cornell's Twitter posts sympathizing with Islamic terrorists led to an undercover FBI operation and Cornell's arrest on charges that he ... more Photo: John Ritchie, AP

Last year, undercover FBI employees agreed to help Robert Talbot Jr. acquire explosive charges and hand grenades after identifying him through social media posts as a likely perpetrator of a terrorist attack, according to an FBI affidavit. Armed with fake explosives and accompanied by undercover agents, Talbot was arrested on route to rob an armored car on March 27, 2014. less Last year, undercover FBI employees agreed to help Robert Talbot Jr. acquire explosive charges and hand grenades after identifying him through social media posts as a likely perpetrator of a terrorist attack, ... more Photo: Harris County Sheriff Office

In June 2014, Michael Wolfe of Austin was arrested at George Bush International Airport as he tried to embark on a journey to Syria he and his wife had planned with undercover FBI employees. The informants posed as a young couple and spent almost a year befriending Wolfe and his wife, showing videos about various militia groups, and even offered to help fund the voyage and to harbor Wolfe, his wife and his children at a home in Turkey, reported the Austin American-Statesman. less In June 2014, Michael Wolfe of Austin was arrested at George Bush International Airport as he tried to embark on a journey to Syria he and his wife had planned with undercover FBI employees. The informants ... more Photo: David J. Phillip, Associated Press

In 2010, Kobie Williams (pictured at left) and Adnan Mirza were arrested for undergoing firearms training offered to them by FBI informants and for supporting the Taliban. An informant met the two Houston area college students and introduced them to an undercover officer who gave them military training in local campgrounds and woods, the Chronicle reported. less In 2010, Kobie Williams (pictured at left) and Adnan Mirza were arrested for undergoing firearms training offered to them by FBI informants and for supporting the Taliban. An informant met the two Houston area ... more Photo: Billy Smith II, Billy Smith II | Houston Chronicle

The home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. Rosenfeld, 56, of Tappan, was charged Wednesday with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive. less The home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. Rosenfeld, 56, of Tappan, was charged Wednesday with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

The home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. Federal authorities have charged Rosenfeld with building a 200-pound (90-kilogram) bomb that he planned to detonate on Election Day on the National Mall in Washington. less The home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. Federal authorities have charged Rosenfeld with building a 200-pound (90-kilogram) bomb that he planned to detonate on Election Day ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

The home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. The FBI raided Rosenfeld's home Tuesday and found a functional bomb in his basement that consisted of black powder inside a plywood box, according to a criminal complaint. less The home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. The FBI raided Rosenfeld's home Tuesday and found a functional bomb in his basement that consisted of black powder inside a plywood ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

Media lights show the home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. Federal authorities have charged Rosenfeld with building a 200-pound (90-kilogram) bomb that he planned to detonate on Election Day on the National Mall in Washington. less Media lights show the home of Paul Rosenfeld is shown Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Tappan, N.Y. Federal authorities have charged Rosenfeld with building a 200-pound (90-kilogram) bomb that he planned to ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP

















Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close FBI says man planned to bomb National Mall on Election Day 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a New York man with building a 200-pound (90-kilogram) bomb they say he planned to detonate on Election Day on the National Mall in Washington.

Paul Rosenfeld, 56, of Tappan, was charged Wednesday with unlawfully manufacturing a destructive device and interstate transportation and receipt of an explosive.

Prosecutors said he planned to use the bomb to kill himself and draw attention to a political system called sortition, in which public officials are chosen randomly rather than elected.

It was not immediately clear whether Rosenfeld had an attorney. A message left with the federal public defender's office in White Plains, which often represents newly arrested criminal defendants, wasn't immediately returned.

The FBI raided Rosenfeld's home Tuesday and found a functional bomb in his basement that consisted of black powder inside a plywood box, according to a criminal complaint.

Agents also found empty canisters of black powder often used in firearms and artillery, the complaint said.

The FBI said in court filings that Rosenfeld, after being pulled over on Tuesday, confessed to ordering large quantities of black powder over the internet and having the substance delivered to "a location in New Jersey."

Rosenfeld took the black powder to New York, constructed smaller explosive devices and conducted test detonations, according to the criminal complaint.

William Sweeney Jr., the assistant director of the FBI's New York field office, said in a statement that Rosenfeld intended to "detonate a large explosive to kill himself and draw attention to his radical beliefs."

"Had he been successful, Rosenfeld's alleged plot could have claimed the lives of innocent bystanders and caused untold destruction," Sweeney said in the statement. "Fortunately, his plans were thwarted by the quick action of a concerned citizen and the diligent work of a host of our law enforcement partners and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force."

Rosenfeld had an initial court appearance before a magistrate at a federal courthouse in White Plains on Wednesday afternoon.