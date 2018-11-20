FBI: Elderly man arrested in bank robbery fled halfway house

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI says an 82-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in Goodyear was wanted by federal authorities for leaving a halfway house.

Charles Manrow was ordered held behind bars Monday while he awaits trial.

According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Arizona, Manrow was armed with a BB gun when he obtained about $1,270 from a bank teller.

Goodyear police arrested him in a traffic stop.

Manrow told authorities a former drug associate funded his escape from the halfway house in Long Beach, California, last month.

A federal public defender listed as an attorney for Manrow did not return messages late Monday.

The FBI says Manrow had been serving time for bank robberies. He had been charged with 11 in California, Colorado, Utah and Arizona between 2005 and 2007.