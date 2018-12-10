FBI: Brooklyn gang member charged in shooting of agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a New York man in the shooting of an FBI agent.

Ronell Watson was charged Monday with attempted murder. He was ordered held without bail at an afternoon court hearing.

The FBI says Watson is a member of the Crips street gang. Watson's attorney declined to comment.

The shooting happened Saturday in Brooklyn's Canarsie section. The FBI says Watson approached the agent's vehicle on a one-way street and opened fire after the agent drove away.

The agent was struck in the torso before exiting his vehicle and returning fire. The bureau says Watson was struck in the hand.

The FBI also charged a woman who shares a residence with Watson with making false statements to the FBI about the shooting.