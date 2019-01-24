Extension granted to wildfire shelter, closure still on

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — State officials have issued a lease extension to the remaining evacuation center housing people displaced by a deadly Northern California wildfire that was set to close by the end of January.

Butte County spokeswoman Casey Hatcher tells The Sacramento Bee the American Red Cross shelter at the Silver Dollar Fair Ground in Chico is still targeted for Jan. 31 closure despite the extension.

Hatcher says the March 15 extension is a contingency plan and that the Red Cross and emergency agencies are working to help the fewer than 170 people in trailers and RVs who remain find a place to stay.

The Camp Fire that sparked Nov. 8 killed at least 86 people and wiped out thousands of homes, including those in the tiny town of Paradise.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com