Ex-treasurer charged with stealing from pro-rabbit group

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The former treasurer of a national group that promotes a specific breed of show rabbits has been charged with stealing more than $10,000 from the organization.

A complaint filed Wednesday charges Catherin Dinsdale of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with first-degree theft.

Dinsdale, 41, is the former treasurer of the American Sable Rabbit Society. The complaint says that Dinsdale "removed and converted to her own personal use" over $10,000 in funds that belonged to the organization. Dinsdale allegedly confessed to the theft, citing financial problems.

Court records do not list an attorney for Dinsdale, who didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She's charged with first-degree theft, which carries up to 10 years in prison, and is expected to appear in court next week.

American Sable rabbits are known for their furry brown coats and are considered an ideal breed for "show, meat and fur," according to the American Rabbit Breeders Association. Dinsdale's former group has members nationwide and hosts shows and conventions.