Ex-suburban Detroit village trustee sentenced to 15 months

DETROIT (AP) — A former suburban Detroit village trustee has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery last year.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says 58-year-old former New Haven Trustee Brett Harris also was sentenced Monday to two years of supervised release.

Harris was convicted of conspiring with fellow former New Haven Trustee Christopher Craigmiles and former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds to take bribes from a vendor in exchange for votes on New Haven's municipal garbage-hauling contract. Reynolds unknowingly introduced Harris to an undercover FBI agent posing as a consultant to the vendor, and Harris took a $2,000 cash bribe in March 2016.

Harris is one of 20 defendants charged in Macomb County corruption investigation. He served as an elected trustee in 1995-98 and 2012-16.