Ex-state senator arraigned in alleged brank fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island state senator who has agreed to plead guilty to bank fraud and tax charges has made his initial court appearance.

Pawtucket Democrat James E. Doyle II was arraigned Tuesday in federal court in Providence.

Federal prosecutors allege Doyle defrauded three banks out of $250,000 to $550,000 through a check-kiting scheme. Such frauds involve writing checks from a bank account despite not having sufficient funds, then depositing them in other banks and withdrawing funds.

Doyle agreed last month to plead guilty to 33 charges. It's not clear yet what penalty he will face or when he will be sentenced.

He resigned from the Senate in January, saying he had problems with alcohol.

Doyle declined to comment Tuesday. His lawyer says he is taking responsibility for his actions.