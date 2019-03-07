Ex-police sergeant charged with assaulting homeless man

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City homeless services police sergeant has been charged with assaulting a man seeking services at a homeless shelter.

Cordell Fitts was released on bail Thursday after his arrest on a federal charge of using excessive force.

His lawyer declined comment.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old former peace officer assaulted an unidentified man who sought help at a Manhattan homeless shelter in March 2017.

They say he kicked, punched and stomped on the head of the victim more than 10 times after the man swung closed firsts at Fitts after Fitts put his hands on the victim's chest.

Prosecutors say Fitts later dictated a report about the incident, saying he used necessary force to "safely detain" Fitts.

If convicted, Fitts could face up to 10 years in prison.