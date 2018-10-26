Ex-plant managers charged with cover-up in fatal accident

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two former Ohio aluminum plant managers have been indicted federally for allegedly conspiring to cover up previous safety concerns during an investigation into an accident that killed one worker and seriously injured another.

An indictment filed Tuesday charges Brian Carder and Paul Love, managers at Extrudex Aluminum outside of Youngstown, with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction and false statements.

Prosecutors allege the men were aware of potential dangers regarding a conveyor system used to move racks in and out of an oven and pressured employees to provide false statements to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigator after racks toppled over on workers in October 2012.

A message was left with Carder's attorney. Court records don't indicate who Love's attorney is.

The company says it's cooperating with the investigation.