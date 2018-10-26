Ex-pediatrician faces more charges for child sexual abuse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A former Pine Ridge Indian Reservation pediatrician who's accused of sexually abusing children is now facing more charges.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 69-year-old Stanley Weber was indicted Tuesday on two additional counts related to the alleged sexual assault of Native American children in Pine Ridge from 1995 to 2011. Weber now faces a total of 12 charges after being initially charged in February 2017 for the sexual abuse of children under 16 years old.

The new charges allege the abuse began in 1995, three years earlier than the original indictment's claims.

Weber's new charges in South Dakota come a month after a federal jury in Montana ruled that he was guilty of sexually abusing two Native American boys on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation between 1993 and 1995.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com