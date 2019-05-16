Ex-pastor given extension for appeal in drug smuggling case

Photo: Bigstock

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A former Vancouver pastor has been granted a second extension to explain why he's appealing his drug-smuggling sentence.

The Columbian reports 56-year-old John Bishop was arrested in 2017 for attempting to smuggle nearly 300 pounds of marijuana into the United States from Mexico. He later pleaded guilty, and was sentenced in November to five years in federal prison.

The story of how the former pastor became a convicted drug-smuggler was detailed in a series of Columbian stories. Bishop was also featured in an April Vanity Fair story.

In December, Bishop announcing his intent to appeal his sentence to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The letter didn't explain the grounds for his appeal, and a legal brief providing those details was initially due March 4, but he was granted an extension to May 15.

Now, his opening brief is due July 16.

