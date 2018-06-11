Ex-judge pleads guilty to stealing $11M-plus from trusts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A lawyer who served as a suburban Albany town judge has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $11 million from family trusts he was overseeing.

The state attorney general's office says Monday that 57-year-old Richard Sherwood pleaded guilty in Albany County Court to grand larceny.

Sherwood and fellow lawyer Thomas Lagan were arrested in February and charged with stealing millions of dollars from Albany-area philanthropists Warren and Pauline Bruggeman and Pauline Bruggeman's sister, Anne Urban, through the trusts the two attorneys were overseeing.

Sherwood later resigned as Guilderland town judge.

He faces three to 10 years in prison. Authorities say more than $3.7 million has been seized from him as well as a Saratoga County lakeside home that previously belonged to the Bruggemans.

The charges against the 59-year-old Lagan are pending.