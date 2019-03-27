Ex-football player admits running business to bribe athletes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal court document says a former N.C. State football player admits operating a business which bribed college athletes.

News outlets say a plea report says Eric Leak pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit promotional money laundering.

A bill of information filed in U.S. District Court in Charlotte says Leak and others moved money from his mental health business to his sports management company, which between 2012 and 2015 "provided and caused to be provided things of value" to student-athletes and a student-athlete's family member to steer them toward the company.

Leak is serving an 18-month prison term for Medicaid fraud linked to the mental health company. He's banned from contacting N.C. State for 10 years after the NCAA determined he provided illegal benefits to two basketball players.