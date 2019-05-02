Ex-food services director charged in cafeteria scandal

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — The former director of food services for a Connecticut school district has been charged in connection with nearly $500,000 in missing cafeteria receipts.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports that Bruce Gluck faces charges including larceny in connection with money missing from the New Canaan Public Schools. The 61-year-old Middletown Springs, Vermont man is free on $25,000 bond and due in court May 13.

Police say the cash was misappropriated from 2012 until 2017. Gluck is the third person charged in the case.

One of the other people charged told investigators Gluck took $100 from each day's cash receipts. Police say banking records show Gluck made large cash deposits during the theft time frame, and when he retired daily money intake totals increased dramatically.

A phone message was left with Gluck's lawyer.

