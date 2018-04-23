Ex-city official faces child rape, child porn charges

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A former city councilor and school committee member in a Massachusetts community is facing child rape and child pornography charges.

Newburyport police say 42-year-old Bert Reed faces arraignment Monday following his arrest Friday on three counts of rape of a child, enticement of a child under 16, disseminating obscene matter to a minor and possession of child pornography.

The Newburyport Daily News reports that Reed served as an at-large Newburyport councilor from 2000 until 2004 and sat on the school committee from 1998 until 2002.

Officials say they started investigating Reed after getting a complaint from the alleged victim's parents.

Reed was held over the weekend on $50,000 bail and it could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

