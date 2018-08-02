Ex-boyfriend arraigned in killing of Belmont Park worker

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a horse track worker stabbed to death at Belmont Park is facing a murder charge.

A judge on Thursday has said Jose Franco-Martinez will stay in jail until trial for the June 17 death of Maria Larin.

No trial date has been set. The 54-year-old is due back in court on Sept. 5.

His lawyer didn't immediately return a message.

Prosecutors say Franco-Martinez was mad Larin dumped him and repeatedly stabbed the 51-year-old with a kitchen knife.

A prosecutor says one of Larin's co-workers saw the stabbing and tried to stop Franco-Martinez by hitting him in the head, but he ran away.

Track security caught him and called police.

Prosecutors say Franco-Martinez, a former Belmont worker, had been working in Kansas and had someone drive him to New York.