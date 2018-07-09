Ex-NFL player violates restraining order, threatens woman

This photo provided by the La Verne Police Department, in California, shows Brandon Browner. Browner, a former NFL football cornerback, was arrested Sunday, July 8, 2018, after police say he broke into the Southern California house of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him. (La Verne Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former NFL cornerback has been arrested after police say he broke into the Southern California house of an ex-girlfriend who has a restraining order against him.

Police say Brandon Browner broke into the house, threatened to kill the woman and stole a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000.

The 33-year-old was arrested Sunday in La Verne, which is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

Browner is from nearby Pomona and played football for Oregon State before signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He later played for the New England Patriots when they won the Super Bowl.

Browner was previously arrested for domestic violence.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.