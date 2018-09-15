Ex-Lincoln postal worker sentenced to federal prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Lincoln postal worker caught with stolen mail has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3,700 in restitution.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 45-year-old Domonic Harris was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in February of illegal transactions with an access device. Federal prosecutors dismissed two other counts in exchange for Harris' plea.

Prosecutors say that six weeks in early 2017, Harris worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was found to have filled out cards changing people's mailing addresses in order to steal credit card information. Investigators say Harris obtained at least 12 credit cards in victims' names and charged about $6,000 on them.

Harris was ordered to report to prison on Dec. 5.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com