Ex-LAPD officer sentenced to 5 years after drug lab blast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A one-time Los Angeles police officer who turned a garage into a drug lab has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Joseph Spadafore was sentenced Monday in federal court in Riverside.

The 64-year-old Spadafore was an LAPD officer from 1976 to 1991.

Prosecutors say an explosion sent firefighters to a Menifee home last November. They found the garage in flames. Investigators say it contained a makeshift lab where Spadafore used highly flammable butane to extract hash oil from marijuana plants.

Authorities who searched the home and garage found about two dozen propane tanks and more than 28 liters of hashish oil valued at up to a half-million dollars.

At sentencing, the judge rejected Spadafore's argument that he was only staying at the home because he needed somewhere to sleep.