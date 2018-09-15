Ex-Kansas City bank teller pleads guilty to theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City bank teller accused of helping steal nearly $400,000 over five years has pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud.

The Kansas City Star reports that federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Stacey Lyn Crail and another unnamed teller at the Central Bank of Kansas City stole packaged $100 bills and hid the thefts by replacing them with $1 bills.

Officials say Crail and the accomplice worked together because bank rules required that at least two employees enter the vault together.

Investigators say that to cover their tracks, Crail and her accomplice falsified balance sheets for their teller drawers.

Prosecutors say the pair took about $390,000 from 2012 until May 2017 before the thefts were discovered.

No sentencing date has been set.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com