Ex-Indiana nonprofit director accused of embezzling $147K

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The former director of a southwest Indiana nonprofit that provides housing to the homeless and veterans is facing federal charges accusing her of embezzling nearly $147,000 from the agency.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that former ECHO Housing Corp. director Stephanie TenBarge has been indicted on three counts of theft concerning programs that receive federal funding. An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit accuses the 71-year-old of using the funds to pay for personal expenses, including lawn care and work on her home.

A federal grand jury indicted TenBarge in December. The case was unsealed Monday.

TenBarge's trial is set for April 8. She could face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

The Associated Press has left a message seeking comment from TenBarge's attorney.

