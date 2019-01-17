Ex-Indian Health Services doctor sentenced for abuse charges

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Indian Health Services pediatrician convicted of molesting Native American boys to more than 18 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris also fined 70-year-old Stanley Patrick Weber $200,000 when he handed down the sentence for abusing several boys in his care on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation between 1992 and 1995.

Last fall, a jury found Weber guilty of sexual abuse and attempted sexual abuse of children under the age of 14.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Weber's attorney had asked for a 10-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors called Weber a serial predator and said a lengthy prison sentence was the only guarantee he would not abuse other children.

Weber faces additional sex abuse charges in South Dakota from his time working on the Pine Ridge Reservation between 1998 and 2011.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com