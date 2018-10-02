Ex-Crown King District fire chief accused of stealing funds

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the former chief of the Crown King Fire District for the alleged theft of public funds.

Pinal County Sheriff's officials say 50-year-old Mark Dillon is jailed on suspicion of theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. A forgery charge remains under investigation.

Dillon was the district's fire chief from August 2016 to June of 2017.

The district is a legal taxing authority established as a special district within Yavapai County.

Authorities say Dillon had access to a credit card for incidental department-only related expenses.

He allegedly used the card without authorization for the purchase of more than $4,000 in personal goods and services during multiple transactions over a five-month span.

Dillon was arrested last week at his Coolidge home.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.