Escaped Alabama prisoner captured in West Virginia
Published 8:10 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an escaped Alabama prisoner has been captured in West Virginia.
A statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections say 32-year-old Justin Miles Sheppard was arrested Sunday night by state police in Princeton, West Virginia.
A news release says Sheppard surrendered without a struggle, but it doesn't give further details on the arrest.
Sheppard went missing early Saturday from a state work-release center in Loxley, located on the Gulf Coast.
The man was serving a five-year sentence for a 2015 arson conviction from Marshall County, located in north Alabama.
