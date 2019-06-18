Employee pleads guilty to taking cash to falsify urine tests

BALTIMORE (AP) — A technician at a Maryland company that provides drug and alcohol testing services has pleaded guilty to taking cash payments in exchange for falsifying urine samples.

Federal prosecutors say Michael Andre Brown made the plea Monday to a federal bribery charge. The 47-year-old from Waldorf, Maryland, worked for a federal contractor that provided urinalysis results to U.S. probation and pretrial services.

According to his plea agreement, Brown accepted cash for falsely reporting urinalysis results as negative for controlled substances when they had actually tested positive. He was caught by an undercover FBI task force officer posing as a probationer who'd been ordered to submit urine samples. Prosecutors say he took payments of $100 or $150.

Brown faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Sentencing is set for August.