Elderly woman dies from assault in Tualatin; man arrested
TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — Tualatin police arrested a 47-year-old man accused of killing a 74-year-old woman.
Police spokeswoman Jennifer Massey says Garth Beams was inside the house when officers responded Thursday to a report of an assault and found the woman critically injured.
Beams was arrested without incident and the woman later died at a Portland hospital.
The woman's name has not been released.
Massey says Beams and the victim lived in the same house.
