Edmonds man sentenced to 16 ½ years in killing

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Edmonds, Washington man has been sentenced to 16½ years in prison for beating a woman to death in 2016.

The Everett Daily Herald reports that 45-year-old Samantha Ellis shared an apartment with David Hoar, then 62.

She suffered multiple blows to the head, including injuries consistent with stomping.

Hoar maintained that Ellis was injured during a fall. A jury last month convicted him of second-degree murder. He was sentenced on Friday.

At the time of the homicide, Hoar was drinking about a fifth of vodka a day, according to a defense memo filed for trial.

He required six days' hospitalization for alcohol withdrawal after his arrest.

