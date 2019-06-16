Duo arrested in fatal Modesto police chase, taco truck crash

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide after they allegedly led Modesto police on a stolen car chase amid gunfire that ended when they crashed into a taco truck's seating area and killed two pedestrians.

Modesto police say Rodney Quiros and Antonio Gazo were jailed Saturday.

Authorities say the incident began early Saturday morning when police spotted the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. Quiros and Gazo allegedly fled and started shooting.

The suspects' vehicle crashed into the Tacos Vallarta taco truck's seating area and fatally struck two pedestrians.

Jail records show Quiros and Gazo are being held without bail. It was not immediately clear if they had lawyers.

The Sacramento Bee reports that family members identified one of the victims as Pedro Gil of Vernalis.